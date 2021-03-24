Menu

Florida gets first-ever Walt Disney World license plates

100% of proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish
Posted at 8:07 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 08:11:50-04

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney lovers in the Sunshine State will soon have a new accessory available for their cars: Florida's first-ever Walt Disney World license plate.

The new plate was announced on the Disney Parks Blog, showing an iridescent image of Cinderella's Castle on a "majestic royal blue background."

The “EARidescent” castle logo is in honor of the park's 50th anniversary.

Disney says 100% of the proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida and their work granting wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.

The new plate will be available on October 1, 2021, though interested drivers can purchase a presale voucher for $25 now from DMVs across the state of Florida or through their local county's tax collector's office.

A minimum of 3,000 presale vouchers are required to be sold by the state of Florida before manufacturing can begin on a specialty license plate.

For more information on specialty license plates, visit the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website.

