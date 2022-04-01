Watch
NewsFlorida Lotto

Actions

Winter Haven woman wins $1M from $50 scratch-off

Winter-Haven-woman-wins-$1M-from-$50-scratch-off-FLORIDA-LOTTO.jpg
The Florida Lottery
The Florida Lottery announced that Eisnaria Kendrick, 31, of Winter Haven, claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.<br/>
Winter-Haven-woman-wins-$1M-from-$50-scratch-off-FLORIDA-LOTTO.jpg
Posted at 4:21 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 16:21:05-04

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven woman won $1 million on the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Eisnaria Kendrick, 31, of Winter Haven, chose to get her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000 at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

RECOMMENDED:

Kendrick bought her winning ticket from Chevron, located at 2100 1st Street North in Winter Haven, which will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The new $50 game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5, the Florida Lotto said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!