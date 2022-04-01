Winter Haven woman wins $1M from $50 scratch-off

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven woman won $1 million on the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Eisnaria Kendrick, 31, of Winter Haven, chose to get her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000 at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

Kendrick bought her winning ticket from Chevron, located at 2100 1st Street North in Winter Haven, which will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The new $50 game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5, the Florida Lotto said.