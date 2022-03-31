Sarasota County man wins $1M from $20 scratch-off ticket bought at Publix

TAMPA, Fla. — A Sarasota County man is officially a millionaire after buying a $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off ticket from Publix.

The Florida Lottery announced that Ryan Temple, 30, of North Port, claimed a $1-million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.

Temple chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Temple purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 19451 Cocharan Boulevard in Port Charlotte, which will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.