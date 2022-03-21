Tampa man wins $5M from $20 scratch-off ticket he bought at Publix in St. Pete

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man has become a millionaire after playing the $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that 45-year-old Stevyn Bartlette claimed a $5-million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Bartlette chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY STORIES

Bartlette purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 3030 54th Avenue South in St. Petersburg, which will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.