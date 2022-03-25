Watch
Plant City man wins $1 million on scratch-off

The Florida Lottery
Brian Snyder, a Plant City man, won $1 million on the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, the Florida Lottery announced.
Posted at 10:03 AM, Mar 25, 2022
PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Plant City man won $1 million on the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, the Florida Lottery announced.

Brian Snyder, 48, chose to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. Snyder bought the winning ticket at the Plant City Sunoco, located at 2911 James L. Redman Parkway in Plant City.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The new $50 game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5, the Florida Lotto said.

