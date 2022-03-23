Manatee County man wins $1M Powerball prize after buying Quick Pick ticket from Publix

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Manatee County man who said he only plays the lottery for the fun of it is officially a millionaire.

The Florida Lottery announced Kenneth Foy, 61, of Parrish, claimed a $1 million prize from the March 5 POWERBALL® drawing at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Foy, according to the Florida Lottery, purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket, which matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number, from Publix, located at 11245 North U.S. Highway 301 in Parrish.

Foy told the Florida lottery he only plays for fun when asked if he plays often.

“Sometimes I’ll pick up a ticket or two if I have a couple of extra bucks in my pocket, but I never thought I’d win anything this big,” Foy said. “Needless to say, I was in complete shock when I checked our tickets on the Lottery app and saw that we won $1 million!”

Florida Lottery Kenneth Foy poses with his wife, Stacie, an oversized check after claiming a $1 million prize from the March 5, 2022 POWERBALL drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.



The Publix where Foy bought his ticket will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning POWERBALL ticket, per the Florida Lottery.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held Wednesday, March 23, at 10:59 p.m., ET, with an estimated $167 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing.