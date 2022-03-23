Hillsborough woman among 2 winners to 'take home the gold' after playing $20 scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County woman is among the two winners 'taking home the gold' after playing the $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that Sharinet Lee, 43, of Gibsonton, claimed a $1-million prize after purchasing her winning ticket from Publix, located at 4900 West Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa.

Lee chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

The Florida Lottery said Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY STORIES

The other winner, Sonny Capobianco, 38, of Orlando, also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment after buying his ticket from a 7-Eleven.

The $20 scratch-off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000!