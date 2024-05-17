Florida man wins million dollar prize after buying $5 scratch-off ticket

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man took home the top prize after he bought a $5 scratch-off ticket from a Polk County grocery store.

The Florida Lottery said Carlos Cole, Sr., 53, bought a ticket for the Seven Figures scratch-off game and managed to win the $1 million prize.

Cole chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000 at the lottery's headquarters in Tallahassee.

Cole purchased the ticket from a Publix located on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven. The grocery store received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, the odds of winning the game are 1 in 3.77.