Free public transportation offered in Tampa Bay on Election Day to help voter turnout

TAMPA, Fla. — Many public transportation services in the Tampa Bay area are offering free transportation on Election Day to help increase voter turnout. Below is a list of which counties are offering free services.

  • HART
    • Free rides for voters on all HART services by showing their valid Voter Information Card on Nov. 5, 2024.
  • PSTA
    • All voters will receive free rides on Nov. 5, 2024, if the rider presents a Voter Registration Card, shows the driver an "I voted" sticker, or tells the driver they are going to vote at a Pinellas County precinct.
  • The Bus
    • Hernando County voters can ride for free with their Voter Registration Card on Nov. 5, 2024.
  • GoPasco
    • Pasco County voters can ride for free with a valid Voter Information Card on Nov. 5, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Citrus County Transit
    • Citrus County Transit will provide free rides to voters on Nov. 5, 2024.
  • Breeze Sarasota
    • All Breeze routes and Breeze Plus paratransit fees will be waived on Nov. 5, 2024. Breeze OnDemand riders can use the code "Vote2024" for a free ride to and from their polling location.

