Executive Order allows Pinellas County voters to cast ballots on Monday

Due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Pinellas County voters can vote on Nov. 4 and 5 at any of the three Supervisor of Elections offices.

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections said Executive Order 24-234 permits voters to vote at any of the Supervisor of Elections offices on Nov. 4 and 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Florida law requires voters to vote in their home precinct. Still, due to the recent storms, the executive order was issued to make an exception.

To find the Supervisor of Elections office nearest to you click here or view the list below:

Election Service Center

Starkey Lakes Corporate Center 13001 Starkey Road, Largo, FL, 33773

Pinellas County Courthouse

315 Court Street, Clearwater, FL, 33756 Room 117

County Building

501 First Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL, 33701

