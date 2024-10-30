Executive Order allows Pinellas County voters to cast ballots on Monday

Due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Pinellas County voters can vote on Nov. 4 and 5 at any of the three Supervisor of Elections offices.
The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections said Executive Order 24-234 permits voters to vote at any of the Supervisor of Elections offices on Nov. 4 and 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Florida law requires voters to vote in their home precinct. Still, due to the recent storms, the executive order was issued to make an exception.
To find the Supervisor of Elections office nearest to you click here or view the list below:
- Election Service Center
- Starkey Lakes Corporate Center
- 13001 Starkey Road, Largo, FL, 33773
- Pinellas County Courthouse
- 315 Court Street, Clearwater, FL, 33756
- Room 117
- County Building
- 501 First Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL, 33701
“Six grand out of my pocket”
In August, we reported how a man bought two used Volvos from the same Hillsborough used car dealership and found both cars had non-functioning airbags and seatbelts. Now, I-Team investigator Adam Walser tracked the new owner and arranged for a mechanic to see if the safety equipment was properly repaired before it was resold.