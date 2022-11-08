Live blog: 2022 Florida Election Day

Election Day is finally here, and voters now have the chance to decide who wins in the race for governor and senator. Will Governor Ron DeSantis or Charlie Crist win the race for governor? Will Marco Rubio or Val Demings dominate in the polls? Stick with ABC Action News to make sure you have all the latest election coverage.

On the ballot, Florida residents will have to make the call on two state constitutional amendments.

Hillsborough County voters will also decide on a surtax referendum to support public transportation and boost funding.

Three congressional seats are up for grabs as candidates Laurel Lee and Alan Cohn, James Judge and Kathy Castor, and Eric Lynn and Anna Paulina Luna battle it out.

7 a.m.

Polls officially open across the Tampa Bay area.

Multiple counties are offering free rides to the polls for those with a valid voter ID:

