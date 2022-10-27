DeSantis and Crist battle to determine Florida's immediate future

TAMPA, Fla. — The headline race in the 2022 midterm election in Florida pits Governor Ron DeSantis (R) against former Governor Charlie Crist (D) as they battle to lead the state through 2026.

Governor DeSantis is seeking a second term in office after an eventful first term in office. While serving as Governor, the state has been going through a global pandemic, a presidential election that saw his preferred candidate defeated, and a host of issues related to both of those topics.

DeSantis came to office after serving three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2012-2016. He was also a founding member of the hard right-leaning Freedom Caucus in the House. The governor briefly ran for the United States Senate in 2015 before ending his campaign when Senator Marco Rubio, a fellow Republican, ended his presidential bid to seek re-election to the Senate.

The current governor began his campaign to take the top elected position in the state in January 2018. He made a name for himself by running a campaign commercial where his children were shown about building a wall, referring to immigration from Mexico and then-President Donald Trump's abandoned plan to build a wall along the Mexican border.

DeSantis won the governor's race against Democrat Andrew Gillum by approximately 34,000 votes out of the millions cast in 2018. DeSantis was supportive of then-President Trump and campaigned to get the 2020 Republican National Convention moved to Florida.

After initially running on issues related to immigration, concealed carry, and other conservative issues, the governor's star began to grow as the pandemic began.

DeSantis initially used and followed medically-recommended moves like shutdowns to deal with COVID-19. However, as Republican angst grew about the medical treatments, DeSantis began pushing back against closings for businesses, schools, and other pandemic safety measures.

Still, more than 80,000 Floridians have died from COVID-19 during DeSantis' gubernatorial term.

As he became more vocal, his star began to grow in the conservative mediasphere. As the pandemic wore on, Governor DeSantis took on more culture war issues that also appealed to the Republican base, including the so-called "Don't say Gay" bill, fighting perceived "censorship" on social media, transgender rights, among others.

While serving as governor, DeSantis has enjoyed complete Republican control of the legislature and has reshaped much of the state judiciary through his nominations, as all governors have done.

One issue that has been placed on DeSantis has been the growing property insurance and affordability crisis in the state. Both have continued to get worse in the last few years with the GOP in total control of the state government.

As he seeks re-election, DeSantis has also been getting near-constant speculation about a possible run for the White House in 2024. He remains immensely popular with the Republican base in Florida and in the conservative media around the country.

DeSantis has not pushed back on the speculation and refused to commit to serving out his full term when asked in a recent debate with his opponent, Democrat Charlie Crist.

Crist has been seeking to return to the governor's mansion for the first time since he served a single term from 2007-2011.

He spent most of 2022 trying to convince voters he was the best candidate to try to beat DeSantis, who has been at or above 50% job approval for much of his tenure.

Crist's first job in office came in 1992 when he was elected to the Florida Senate. He later served as Florida's Education Commissioner, Attorney General, Governor, and his current job, Congressional Representative.

Crist won his 2006 gubernatorial election as a Republican, but by the time the 2010 election rolled around, Crist began his move to the political left. In 2009, Crist chose not to run for re-election as Republican support began to shrink.

Crist first ran for Senate as an unaffiliated candidate but came up short against Senator Marco Rubio. He became a Democrat in 2012 and later ran against Rick Scott for governor, but lost the 2014 election.

As a candidate, Crist is one of the only people to ever lose statewide races as a Republican, Democrat and unaffiliated candidate/nominee. If he topples DeSantis in November, he'd be one of the only candidates to win a governor's race as a Republican and Democrat.

Crist has been trying to fight off attacks against him for running under three different affiliations and has been hit for taxes, being too close to the Biden Administration, and not fighting inflation.

Crist supporters believe the 66-year-old former governor has the ability to cross the increasingly vicious party line to work with Republicans. But Crist still faces long odds when it comes to a statewide race against DeSantis.

Florida, which used to be the swing state in presidential elections, has, over the past several elections, tilted to the Republican Party.

It's an uphill climb for Crist to try to dethrone DeSantis. If the Republican wins, there's a chance he could have a supermajority of Republicans in the legislature, which would remove any possible roadblocks to any policy DeSantis might want to enact.

Conversely, if Crist were to upset DeSantis, it would give Florida a split government for the first time in years.

The stakes will be high for both candidates as voters head to the polls. A DeSantis victory would likely provide him with a springboard for White House aspirations, while a loss could derail his entire political future. A Crist victory would be a huge win for Democrats in the state and the nation. On the other hand, a Crist loss could be the end of his political career at the statewide level.