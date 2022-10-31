Congressional District 13 candidates Eric Lynn and Anna Paulina Luna discuss key issues

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Charlie Crist leaves a vacant seat in Congress for the newly drawn lines of Florida District 13, and Pinellas County candidates Democrat Eric Lynn and Republican Anna Paulina Luna are going head to head to try and fill it.

"It's a very competitive race that’s getting lots of attention," said Susan MacManus, ABC Action News political analyst.

You’ve likely seen the intense political ads for the Luna / Lynn race, but we’re talking to the candidates themselves about why they believe they should represent you.

Democratic candidate Eric Lynn is a Pinellas County native who believes his experience as a national security advisor in Washington makes him the best fit for the job.

"I want to work across the aisle to actually solve problems and govern from the middle for the people of Pinellas County," said Lynn.

Luna is an air force veteran and said she’s one of the top five Hispanic conservative activists in the country. She believes not being a politician makes her the best fit to serve the people.

"I think I’m your average person who saw something wrong and stepped up to the plate. I think part of the problem is that there are a lot of people in DC who are simply out of touch with our communities," said Luna.

Both candidates said their top platforms are helping veterans and battling inflation.

"My top priorities are reducing inflation, ensuring that there is an economy that works for everyone and protecting our social security and our medicare for seniors here in this community," said Lynn.

"I can see a pot roast has gone up from $13 to $29. That’s not sustainable for people. I’m talking about this from someone who has worked very hard to be where I’m at. I grew up in the welfare system and know the price of a buck and I’m not going to D.C. to fight for special interest. I’m fighting for the people here in the county," said Luna.

One topic becoming a sticking point is women’s reproductive rights.

"I think it's very important for people to know that I support the rights that Roe vs. Wade afforded a woman to make their own healthcare decisions with her doctor and my opponent calling herself a pro-life extremist is outside the mainstream and is way too extreme for this community," said Lynn.

However, Luna says the term 'extremist' was taken out of context in Lynn's campaign against her.

"It's very ironic that Eric likes to take things out of context but I was actually making fun of him and all the names that he’s called me. What Democrats are trying to do nationally is trick voters into thinking that abortion is something congress or the senate would be handling when in actuality it's a state’s rights decision," said Luna.

Luna ran against Crist two years ago unsuccessfully, at a time when the district favored Democrats.

However, redistricting has shifted district boundaries northward, giving the district a red lean, according to MacManus.

“It became more republican and more winnable for a republican, but again, there are a lot of no-party affiliations and independents. Right now, what we are starting to see evolve is that more and more of the party’s strategists and saying we better look at this no-party affiliation electorate,” said MacManus.

For both parties, it's a key race as democrats fight to keep the district blue in an election year that, by most analyses, is likely to flip control of the House to a republican majority. Meanwhile, republicans see this as an opportunity.