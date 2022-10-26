Congressional District 15 candidates Alan Cohn, Laurel Lee differ on key issues impacting voters

The I-4 corridor is at the center of the newly drawn Florida Congressional District 15, and the seat is regarded as the most competitive race for congress in the state.

Democrat Alan Cohn and Republican opponent Laurel Lee are going head-to-head for the open seat in Florida's high-stake 15th Congressional District.

Lee is a former prosecutor and judge who served as Governor Ron DeSantis' Secretary of State. Her platform draws from her experience.

“Going back to my time as a federal prosecutor, I saw firsthand the critical work that the men and women of law enforcement do to keep our community safe," Lee said. "As a judge, I spent many years in family court, and so I recognize the challenges that face our community and how important it is that we empower families and take care of them."

Cohn is a former investigative journalist for ABC Action News. His work has included uncovering corruption and holding the powerful accountable.

“I was the one who broke the story of the biggest political corruption case in Hillsborough County over the last decade," Cohn said. "So, when it goes to the US Congress, I want to do the very same thing that Tampa Bay viewers and voters have seen me do for many years now."

We asked both candidates what their top priorities would be if elected to Congress.

“I am committed to pursuing economic policies that will empower our businesses, that will help American families, that will get control of spending and inflation,” Lee said.

“Number one is to make sure that women have a right to make their own healthcare decisions," Cohn said. "To make sure that freedom is not just a punchline but means something in our country. To bring accountability to government."

Abortion is a key issue on the mind of so many voters. We asked Lee and Cohn if they support a national abortion ban.

“I am pro-life, but I favor exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother,” Lee said.

“I don’t believe that the government should force women to give birth. I don’t believe in government having any kind of say between what goes on between a woman and her doctor,” Cohn said.

Immigration is another hot-button issue. Here is where each candidate stands.

“Laws of the United States have to be followed, but I also agree that down in Southwest Florida right now, where people are trying to rebuild after that terrible hurricane, we need people who will go in there and do the job of cleaning up the mess and helping rebuild,” Cohn said.

“It’s important for voters to understand that when we talk about immigration, it’s not just people who are coming across our border. They're bringing with them fentanyl. They’re engaged in things like human trafficking. There are very real and very significant criminal consequences for the failure to secure our southern border,” Lee said.

The winner will represent the voters of Northeast Hillsborough, Southeast Pasco and a small portion of Polk County. The new district, created during the once-a-decade redistricting process, is the most purple of all the congressional races in the Tampa Bay area.

“There are only two districts that are considered competitive, and this is number one. If you just look at registration, the registration is pretty equal,” ABC Action News Political Analyst Dr. Susan MacManus said.

Dr. MacManus said Florida’s Congressional District 15 race is being watched very closely because it could decide which party controls the House.

“This district is part of the equation. Republicans say, 'Hey, we have to have this. This is a great way to flip the House.' Democrats are saying, 'We got to really hold this district because we don’t want to lose control of the House,'” Dr. MacManus said.