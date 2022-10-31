Election 2022: James Judge hopes to take Congressional District 14 seat from Kathy Castor

The race to see if James Judge (R) will unseat incumbent Rep. Kathy Castor (D) out of Florida’s 14th Congressional District is on in the Tampa Bay area.

Castor was first elected into District 14's seat in 2006, making her the first woman in the U.S. Congress to represent Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

"Castor focuses on issues vital to Tampa Bay area families and businesses, and is committed to building a stronger economy that works for everyone as a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee and Chair of the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. She works on initiatives to create jobs, protect the environment and consumers, improve schools, ensure veterans receive the benefits and care they have earned, provide access to affordable health care and defend protections for people with preexisting health conditions," according to her website.

Before serving as a congresswoman, she not only served as a Hillsborough County Commissioner but also as the chair of the Hillsborough County Environmental Protection Commission.

Judge, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, has never held a political position.

According to his website, he's known as one of the founders of the Skyway 10K — an annual event that benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

Judge's top priorities include the following:

Curb inflation, reduce gas prices, become energy independent again

Drastically reduce the size of the federal government and return power to the states

Eliminate wasteful spending, balance the budget, spend less than we take in

Restore law-and-order and support our men and women in the military and in law enforcement

What makes the race between the two interesting is Governor Ron DeSantis' move to redraw Florida's voting districts, which caused District 14 to now include parts of St. Petersburg — making the district even more Democratic.

The new maps are in effect for this year’s midterms, but they are being challenged in court. The legal outcome won’t be determined until long after the election is over.

