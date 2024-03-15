People concerned over wrong-way drivers in East Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A viewer in East Tampa reached out to ABC Action News about people driving the wrong way down Sanchez Street near East 26th Avenue.

“We constantly have cars all day long coming fast down this intersection,” said concerned grandmother LaQuandra Diggs.

So ABC Action News went to check it out, and we found car after car after car going the wrong way on a one-way street.

“It’s alarming… If you come here every day you will see it all day long nonstop,” said Diggs.

She told ABC Action News that she’s been dealing with this for years, and it’s only gotten worse.

“It’s unimaginable what can happen here,” said Diggs.

She’s most concerned because this is all happening right in front of an early learning center with several young children nearby.

“I’m afraid that one day someone is going to get hurt, especially these babies that are coming out of this school,” said Diggs. “The drivers forget that it’s a school here. And it’s kids here. And their safety to me is first.”

Diggs has even had a close call herself.

“I was coming to the school to pick up my grandbaby, and I had my door open, getting ready to come out. A car coming the wrong way literally almost took my door off. And I had to jump back in the car because they were speeding. They didn’t even slow down,” said Diggs.

She would like to see improvements.

“There’s no speed bumps, so I would like to see something done,” said Diggs.

“It's only a matter of time that something happens. I pray not. And I pray hard every day for this school that these kids and the parents be safe and the kids in this neighborhood. Somebody’s got to do something,” she added.

ABC Action News reached out to Tampa city leaders.

They told us that at this point, this would likely be a Tampa Police Enforcement issue. TPD is looking into it.