Hillsborough transportation leaders to present results on safety study about Sligh and Waters Avenues

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization is meeting on Wednesday.

At that meeting, transportation leaders will present their findings from a study about Sligh Avenue from Armenia to Nebraska and Waters Avenue from Armenia to Florida.

These roadways are on the Vision Zero High Injury Network because they are considered dangerous streets.

Both Waters and Sligh Avenues are four lanes wide, with two in each direction, and provide access to and from I-275.

According to newly released reports from this study, between 2018 and 2022, along the two avenues, there were 246 crashes that resulted in injuries and fatalities. There were 10 deaths and 33 life-altering injuries.

Of the 246 crashes, 27 of them involved a pedestrian or bicyclist.

Study documents show a lack of bike lanes, narrow sidewalks, infrequent and poorly marked crosswalks, congestion, and high speeds all contributed to the unsafe conditions.

The recommendations developed by this study are supposed to improve safety for all modes of transportation.

The engineers working on this have come up with several different potential solutions.

Some of those include expanding the roads, reducing the number of lanes, adding a center median, and lowering the speed limit.

The TPO meeting starts at 6 p.m.