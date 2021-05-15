Watch
Publix ends mask requirement for vaccinated people, per CDC guidance

Scott Iskowitz/AP
FILE-In this Sunday, May 19, 2013 file photo, a vehicle passes the front of the Publix supermarket in Zephyrhills, Fla. Publix Supermarkets is joining a growing number of retailers in asking customers not to openly carry firearms in its stores, even if state laws allow it. The company announced the move by email in a one-sentence statement on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, saying "Publix respectfully requests that only law enforcement officials openly carry firearms in our stores." (AP Photo/Scott Iskowitz, File)
Posted at 8:05 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 20:14:22-04

LAKELAND, Fla- — Publix announced Friday, May 14, that fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear masks in stores.

According to their website, Publix will not require fully vaccinated workers or customers to wear face coverings, unless required by a state or local order or ordinance, beginning May 15.

Governor DeSantis recently signed an executive order banning local COVID restrictions in Florida.

People who are not fully vaccinated are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store. How the grocery franchise plans to enforce the change or check for vaccination status remains unclear.

Publix joins several other stores in updating mask requirements, including:

  • Sam's Club
  • Costco
  • Walmart
  • Trader Joe's

