Publix ends mask requirement for vaccinated people, per CDC guidance

LAKELAND, Fla- — Publix announced Friday, May 14, that fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear masks in stores.

According to their website, Publix will not require fully vaccinated workers or customers to wear face coverings, unless required by a state or local order or ordinance, beginning May 15.

Governor DeSantis recently signed an executive order banning local COVID restrictions in Florida.

People who are not fully vaccinated are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store. How the grocery franchise plans to enforce the change or check for vaccination status remains unclear.

Publix joins several other stores in updating mask requirements, including:

Sam's Club

Costco

Walmart

Trader Joe's

