'Getting Closer to Normal': Universal Orlando Resort won't require masks outdoors starting Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla.- — Universal Orlando resort will no longer require guests to wear masks outdoors, according to their website.

Saturday, May 15, guests will only be required to wear masks while indoors at shops and restaurants and while waiting in line to get on a ride and while the ride.

The mask policy change comes after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced on Friday that masks would not be required outdoors throughout the county.

"We’re excited to enhance your Universal experience with the latest safety updates from local health and government officials," the company's website stated.

While masks may not be required outdoors, guests are still required to social distance at least three feet from others.

For a full breakdown of Universal Orland Resorts safety guidelines, click here.