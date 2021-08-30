Fla. Department of Education withholding monthly school board member salaries for 2 counties

The Florida Department of Education has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward Counties.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said the withholding of funds is due to each district implementing a mandatory face mask policy, violating parental rights by not allowing a parent or legal guardian to opt-out their child.

He said the withholding of funds will continue monthly until each school board complies with state law and rule.

"We’re going to fight to protect parent’s rights to make health care decisions for their children. They know what is best for their children. What’s unacceptable is the politicians who have raised their right hands and pledged, under oath, to uphold the Constitution but are not doing so. Simply said, elected officials cannot pick and choose what laws they want to follow," said Commissioner of Education Corcoran.

Last week, Judge Cooper ruled DeSantis’ ban unlawful and ordered the Department of Education to cease enforcement. The ruling has yet to be signed. However, that decision is expected to come Tuesday.

Governor DeSantis reaffirmed Monday his intention to appeal.