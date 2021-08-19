Gov. DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody sites in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY — Gov. DeSantis announced new monoclonal antibody sites opening in the Tampa Bay area. There are monoclonal antibody therapy treatment sites in Hillsborough and Pasco Counties.

Gov. DeSantis says Regeneron is the only treatment designed to keep those infected with COVID-19 out of the hospital. Regeneron, which was approved by the FDA, can be given in a shot-form or an I-V.

The sites have the capacity to serve more than 300 patients a day.

"The sooner you get a monoclonal antibody treatment, the more effective it will be at keeping you out of the hospital and saving your life,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today, we opened additional antibody treatment sites to support Florida hospitals and provide access to critical, early intervention for Floridians. If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with COVID-19, these sites are a great resource to access this therapy."

Here is where you can receive monoclonal antibody therapy treatments:

Hillsborough County:

Kings Forest Park

8008 East Chelsea Street

Tampa, Florida 33610

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Pasco County:

Fasano Center

11611 Denton Avenue

Hudson, Florida 34667

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

“If you get sick today either because you are unvaccinated or high risk and you get sick or you get exposed. Or even if you are vaccinated and you have one of these breakthrough infections you have to be high risk, you really need not just the prevention strategy which is the vaccine. But you need the treatment strategy which is where these monoclonal antibodies come in, "said Florida's EMS medical director, Dr. Kenneth Scheppke.

Monoclonal antibody treatments can be prescribed by health care providers to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization.

However, at Governor DeSantis’ direction, there is currently a standing order in Florida signed by the State Surgeon General that allows patients to receive this treatment without a prescription or referral if administered by an eligible health care provider. Such referrals are not required at any of the State of Florida monoclonal antibody treatment sites and treatments are available at no cost to patients.

“The key to this is doing it prior to severe illness setting in. Once you are severely ill and hospitalized and in the ICU, the effectiveness declines. If you do it early in the infection period while the symptoms are still manageable this has been shown consistently to reduce the chance of hospitalization by 70%," said Desantis.

The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus. According to treatment guidelines, they should be administered as soon as possible after the COVID-19 diagnosis.