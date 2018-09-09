Candlelight vigil honors 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau

LARGO, FLA - A community gathered together, Saturday, to celebrate the life of Jordan Belliveau, 2.

Authorities arrested his mother, Charisse Stinson. They charged her with his murder.

Saturday evening, family, friends, and strangers attended a candlelight memorial service for the little boy. It was held at Largo Central Park.

“It’s so good to see a community come together for one little boy,” Pam Sharo, who attended the memorial service, said.

People lit candles in Jordan’s honor and they released balloons in his memory. Belliveau’s father attended the memorial service. The group surrounded him and prayed with each other.

About a mile away, earlier Saturday, there was a community prayer at the location where Belliveau’s body was found.

“We are out here for you. We (are) praying for you,” Letisa Murphy, an outreach minister, said.

People found comfort from each other today; they said they want justice.

“There's so many people in this world that can’t have children and then these people that do have children don’t take care of them…kill them you know. It’s not right. It’s cruel and she needs to be put away for a very long time,” Thelma Gonzalez, who attended the memorial service, said.

Funeral services for Belliveau have not been finalized.