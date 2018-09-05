Mother of missing 2-year-old Largo boy admits to killing son in 'moment of frustration,' report says

LARGO, Fla. — The mother of a 2-year-old Largo boy, who was the center of a statewide Amber Alert, has been charged with murder in the death of her son.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Charisse Stinson and charged her with first-degree murder in the death of Jordan Belliveau. On Wednesday, a judge ordered her to be held without bond. Stinson will also be appointed a public defender.

Stinson denied bond during first appearance.

Jordan was found dead in the wooded area of Lake Avenue and McMullen Road in Largo on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an arrest affidavit written by Largo Police, Stinson admitted to causing the death of her son.

The report alleges Stinson, "in a moment of frustration," struck Jordan in the face with the back of her hand "which in turn caused the back of his head to strike an interior wall of her home. After the blow to the head, the victim suffered seizures during the night, which lead to further decline [in his health], resulting in his death."

Officials announce arrest of mother in death of 2-year-old



Wooded area of Lake Avenue and McMullen Road

The report goes on to state that Stinson did not seek medical help, but rather took her son to a wooded area and left him to die. Authorities say Jordan's body had injuries matching what Stinson told them happened.

According to police, initially Stinson told them that she was walking on East Bay Drive with Jordan around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when they were offered a ride in a white Toyota Camry by someone they did not know who told them his name was Antwan.

She then told police that once inside the car, "Antwan" struck her in the face multiple times, causing her to lose consciousness. She claimed that she didn’t regain consciousness until around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, when she awoke in a wooded area at Largo Central Park to find Jordan missing.

During a news conference on Wednesday, investigators said they no longer believe there was an "Antwan," nor are they looking for a white Toyota Camry. In addition, they believe Stinson's injuries were self-inflicted.

Her story prompted a statewide Amber Alert. Investigators even released a composite sketch of the alleged suspect, based on Stinson's description.



Alleged suspect composite sketch

When asked why she took the ride from "Antwan," Stinson told police it was because Jordan was kind of heavy and she didn't want to have to carry him all the way to her destination.

As the search for Jordan continued, ABC Action News learned authorities were at the Stinson's apartment on Sunday picking up evidence and trying to determine when was the last time Jordan was there.

Police later told ABC Action News they discovered bloody children’s items inside of the apartment. On Monday, they took those items into evidence but said they were not certain if they were connected to Jordan’s disappearance.

Jordan’s mother told investigators her son cut his chin and recently received stitches for the injury. Detectives also took a few items of children’s clothing into evidence Tuesday which were found rolled up in a rug outside of Jordan’s mother’s apartment.

Stinson was arrested shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Jordan.



Charisse Stinson, 21

ABC Action News reached out to Jordan’s father, who was too distraught to speak with us.

"I can't speak on how my brother feels because I never lost a child. I just know my brother is devoted right now," said Stephon Davis, the child's uncle. "I just want my nephew to be laid in peace and his mama and whoever involved in this, justice.”

Digging into court documents, ABC Action News discovered that Stinson and Jordan's father had a history of domestic battery. A Largo arrest report from July stated that Jordan's father drove the boy to Stinson's home, to exchange custody of Jordan. According to the report, Stinson "did not want the child yet," which caused an argument that became physical when the father punched Stinson.

The Department of Children and Families could not release any information on the case, saying in part, “The loss of this child is profoundly saddening. We are actively working with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the Largo Police Department during the course of their criminal investigation. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office conducts all child protective investigations in Pinellas County, not DCF.”