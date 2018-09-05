'She stole his whole life from him': Family of murdered Largo 2-year-old plead for justice

LARGO, Fla. — The grandmother and great aunts of two-year-old Jordan Belliveau are pleading for justice now that the mom of the toddler is in jail accused of fabricating an elaborate story to cover up her son’s murder.

Largo police officers say the lies Charisse Stinson told set off a statewide Amber Alert.

Detectives say Stinson has not cried or shown remorse since she admitted to making up lies to cover up what really happened to her son.

Jessica Belliveau, Jordan's grandmother says she is devastated.

“My heart just broke and it’s a pain I can’t even describe,” she said through tears.

Belliveau says she is infuriated to learn how her grandson spent the last moments of his life.

"She stole his whole life from him,” she added, her voice cracking from emotion.

Stinson, 21, admitted to detectives she struck her two-year-old son Jordan, knocking him into a wall and causing him to have seizures. She also told detectives she moved his body to a wooded area near McMullen Road and Lake Avenue in Largo.

Yet, instead of telling the truth, detectives say she made up an elaborate story that she and her son accepted a ride from a stranger who hit her and left her unconscious before kidnapping Jordan.

“There were parts of her story that detectives felt were possibly not true but at the same time we are trying to find a missing child so we have to go with that as our main thrust,” Randy Chaney of the Largo Police Department explained Wednesday.

“She took everything from my son and I hope the judge takes everything from her,” Jessica Belliveau said with conviction.

Family members tell ABC Action News they offered several times to help with Jordan's care. “She could have just given the baby to the family. Why would you do that?" Jordan's Great Aunt Nakieshia Pressley questioned.

Now, Jordan's paternal family has new concerns. They say Stinson is 5-months pregnant with a baby girl.

“She isn't going to get the chance to hurt this one like she hurt the last one. I’ll go to hell first,” Jessica Belliveau exclaimed.

Wednesday, a judge decided not to set a bond amount for the murder charge Stinson faces, meaning she has no chance of getting out of jail.