Black History Month 2025 with Deiah Riley and Andrew Kinsey

TAMPA, Fla. — Every February, we celebrate Black History Month. It's a time to highlight voices throughout the Tampa Bay area who are making a difference in our community.

Black History Month 2025

Overcoming the odds, Developing Florida's Black History Museum, and Pasco school employee keeps after-school program going

Black History Month Special Part 1

ABC Action News Anchor Andrew Kinsey tells us about a command sergeant leading the way on and off the battlefield. Then, Reporter Keely McCormick gives us an inside look at Tampa's first Black History Museum. Finally, Reporter Erik Waxler shows us how an after-school program started by a Pasco school employee is still going strong.

Black History Month Special Part 2

For Black History Month, ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska sat down with two Black photographers. One is a professional wildlife photographer, and the other is a commercial photographer who grabbed her camera to document the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd.

Black History Month Special Part 3

ABC Action News Reporter Heather Leigh talks to Pinellas County teacher Brandy Ashby, whose motto is "Dream big; there are no limits!"

Black History Month Special Part 4

ABC Action News Reporter Larissa Scott interviewed experts about race-based hair discrimination, community education, and the natural hair movement.

Black History Month Special Part 5

ABC Action News Reporter Chad Mills takes us through the history of Zion Cemetery and the efforts to preserve these unmarked graves. Then, ABC Action News Anchor Deiah Riley shows us a Tampa Teacher who inspired teamwork and perspective through an art lesson on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Black History Month Special Part 6

ABC Action News Reporter Michael Paluska takes us out with Captain Joe and as he tells us the history of a slave ship off Anclote Key. Then ABC Action News Reporter Rebecca Petit shows us a dedicated Polk County teacher who is working to make a different in the lives of his students.

Black History Month Special Part 7

ABC Action News Reporter Jada Williams takes us inside the Florida Sentinel Bulletin, a newspaper company passed down through generations, which continues to inform its community.

Black History Month Special Part 8

ABC Action News Reporter Robert Boyd introduces us to Henry "Shake" Washington who has been working within the Hillsborough County Public Schools system for more than 40 years, excelling his way up the ladder, from teacher to principal to area superintendent and now a member of the school board.

