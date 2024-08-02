Local barber gives back through free haircuts for kids in foster care

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One man is giving back to the community by providing free haircuts for children in the foster care system.

Shaw Mclaughlin owns Heads Up Barber Shop in Brandon.

“It means a lot. Some of them don't have a lot of family. They don't have a lot of role models or mentors to talk to, and us being older gentlemen, we can talk to the kids on that level,” Mclaughlin said.

He explained his barber chair doubles as a safe space for the children to open up.

“Defintely try to mentor them. Talk to them, let them know things will get better,” Mclaughlin said.

We also spoke to DeDe Grundel from Joshua House, a nonprofit space for foster children. Mclaughlin goes to Joshua House once a week to cut hair for the kids.

Grundel said it means the world to those children.

“When you're a child in foster care who has endured abuse or neglect or abandonment, your self-esteem has taken a pretty hard hit, so making sure these kids look good and feel good is a key component of healing,” Grundel said.

Mclaughlin is taking his barber skills to a back-to-school giveaway in Gibsonton this weekend.

Vanessa Benton with H.E.L.P. Outreach is working on that event. She said haircuts do play a role in preparing for back to school.

“If you can't afford that haircut then you're a mom, you're a dad, you're really worried... Now you know it's taken care of,” Benton said.

There will also be backpack giveaways and other school supplies. The event is on Aug. 3 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the World Harvest Worship Center, located at 7017 Gibsonton Drive in Gibsonton.