Knights Tavern is tasty highlight of Robinson High School's innovative culinary program

TAMPA, Fla — Angel Brinson wants to open a bakery.

Aurora Stukey is headed to Purdue University to study food science.

And their classmates at one of Florida's top high-school culinary programs are made up of future chefs, restaurateurs, food bloggers and more.

"The possibilities are endless," said Chef Mitchell Smithey, the man behind Robinson High School's all-world training ground for future culinary talent. "Without them knowing it, they're learning the soft skills that employers are looking for."

In just a few short years, the talented chef — an alum of this Tampa school, no less — has made the program elite.

This coincides with the nationwide culinary industry growing at a rapid rate, which is partly due to the popularity of foodie culture on social media and the proliferation of hot TV shows like "The Bear," "Top Chef" and more.

"Taking pictures of your food and putting it on Instagram, food tutorials on TikTok, it's all definitely helped," said Stukey.

Besides a huge walk-in freezer and an enormous kitchen classroom, the highlight of Robinson's culinary program is Knights Tavern, a student-run working restaurant with an open kitchen and a modern dining room.

"I haven't even worked in a place as nice as this," said Chef Smithey.

Sometime this fall, Knights Tavern — which currently serves students and teachers — will open up to serve the public as well. For updates, go here.