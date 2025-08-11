Hillsborough County Schools welcomes students back to class for new school year

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students returned to the classroom in Hillsborough County, some with nerves, but mostly excitement for the first day of school.

After a long summer, it’s hard to top the feeling of catching up with classmates.

“It went really, really fast, but I had fun,” said Sirayde Reyes.

Reyes is in 6th grade at Shields Middle School. She explained she’s excited for new experiences in a new school year.

“I’m nervous, but it’s not that bad because I do know some people, so I’m just like okay, I’m going to have friends at the first day of school, so I’m just like okay, I’m going to be fine,” said Reyes.

Reyes was one of thousands of Hillsborough County students heading back to class.

“I’m a little sad summer’s over, but I’m still excited to see my friends,” said student Jude McGill.

For some parents, the first day nerves never really go away.

“It’s a big school,” said parent Araseli Valenzuela. “He went from going to elementary, a smaller school, to a bigger school.”

Still, parents sent off their students with high hopes for the weeks ahead.

“For her to focus on her education, of course, and also just to make new friends and enjoy being a kid,” said parent Desiray Hunter.

“Make sure she gets the best education she can get,” said parent Mark Santidol.

Attendance is a big priority for district leaders.

“Close to 80,000 students on school buses this morning, but messages I’m getting back right now, it’s been almost a perfect day so far,” said Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Van Ayres.

District leaders also reminded families to be patient with car lines, pick up, and drop off.

“Just patience these first few days as everyone just needs a few days to get back into the routine, but we keep up with this energy and passion, excitement, it’s going to be a great school year,” said Ayres.