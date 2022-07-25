TAMPA, Fla. — The 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Monday, July 25 and runs through Sunday, August 7.

RELATED: Floridians getting 9 sales tax holidays & exemptions in the coming months

During the holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax including:



Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item*

per item* Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item,

per item, Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less *

* Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

The addition of learning aids to the tax-exempt list is new this year. They include items like puzzles, flashcards, matching games, and toys that teach reading or math skills.

List: Tampa Bay area back-to-school events for the 2022-2023 school year

Please note that the retail sale of children’s diapers and baby and toddler clothing, apparel, and footwear, regardless of the sales price, is exempt during the period July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

Currently, children's books (for ages 12 and younger) are also currently exempt from sales tax until August 14.

RELATED: From diapers to kayaks to hurricane windows, multiple sales tax holidays underway

The holiday does not apply to the following:



Any item of clothing with a sales price of more than $100

Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50

Books that are not otherwise exempt*

Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500

Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes

Rentals of any eligible items

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items

Sales of any eligible items within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport



Below is a complete breakdown of what items qualify during the 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, according to the Florida Department of Revenue:

Back to School Sales Tax Holiday 2022 by ABC Action News on Scribd

To view the 2022 Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Frequently Asked Questions, click here.

Florida's tax-free holiday comes just as the National Retail Federation predicts families nationwide will spend about $864 on back-to-school shopping this year per household. That’s the highest expected family spending in the past five years, largely due to inflation.

NRF reports about 68% of shoppers have seen higher prices on back-to-class items already. Their data shows people have noticed the highest markups on clothing and accessories, followed by school supplies, shoes, and electronics.