Floridians getting 9 sales tax holidays & exemptions in the coming months

WFTS
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 06, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a list of nine separate sales tax holidays/exemption periods that will apply to a host of items including children's books, tools and even gasoline.

One of the newest sales tax holidays takes its name from a fictional TV show, "Tool Time." The Tool Time sales tax holiday will run from Saturday, September 9 through Friday, September 9. It will apply to the retail sale of eligible items related to tools commonly used by skilled trade workers.

Another sales tax exemption period will run from July 1 through June 30, 2023, and apply to children's diapers, baby and toddler clothing, apparel and shoes. During this time, tax is not due on any of those items for children 5 or younger.

The sales tax holiday Floridians could probably use the most right away is the one the Florida Department of Revenue offered no details about Friday, a motor fuel tax holiday. The holiday is expected to come in October, just before the mid-term elections. However, fuel prices are nearing record levels in May, and no relief is in sight.

Below you'll find a list and links to details on each sales tax holiday in 2022 along with a printable calendar.

  • TBD — Motor fuel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

