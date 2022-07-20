List: Tampa Bay area back-to-school events for the 2022-2023 school year

ABC Action News has gathered a list of Tampa Bay area events to get kids prepared for the 2022-2023 school year, and many will include free backpacks and supplies.

Please note: This story will be updated as we learn of more events.

Hillsborough County

The 5th Annual Bullard Family Foundation Back to School Bash will be held on Saturday, August 6.

Click here for more information and to register for medical services.



Back 2 School Health Clinics are available on select days through August 6.

Click here for more information.



The 15th Annual Back to School Fair presented by Hillsborough County Public Schools will be Saturday, July 30 at Westshore Plaza.

There will also be FREE backpacks for the first 500 kids in line. Click here for more information.



Pinellas County

Saturday Morning Shoppe Back to School event is Saturday, August 6.

Click here for more information.



The Pinellas Park Medical District "Back to School Backpack Drive" will be Saturday, July 23 with a variety of activities for families plus 2,000 backpacks will be given away.

It's from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Caruth Health Education Center at St. Petersburg College, 7200 66th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781



Manatee County

The League of Women Voters in Manatee County will host a Back-to-School event on August 6.

It's from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Full Gospel Church in Bradenton. Click here for more information.



Polk County

Visit Central Florida’s Welcome Center will host a “Back to School Kick-off” event on Saturday, Aug. 6.

This free event will take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The first 400 students will receive a free backpack.



Hernando County