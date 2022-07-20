Watch Now
List: Tampa Bay area back-to-school events for the 2022-2023 school year

Posted at 12:27 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 12:27:07-04

ABC Action News has gathered a list of Tampa Bay area events to get kids prepared for the 2022-2023 school year, and many will include free backpacks and supplies.

Please note: This story will be updated as we learn of more events.

Hillsborough County

  • The 5th Annual Bullard Family Foundation Back to School Bash will be held on Saturday, August 6.
    • Click here for more information and to register for medical services.
  • Back 2 School Health Clinics are available on select days through August 6.
  • The 15th Annual Back to School Fair presented by Hillsborough County Public Schools will be Saturday, July 30 at Westshore Plaza.
    • There will also be FREE backpacks for the first 500 kids in line.
    • Click here for more information.

Pinellas County

  • Saturday Morning Shoppe Back to School event is Saturday, August 6.
  • The Pinellas Park Medical District "Back to School Backpack Drive" will be Saturday, July 23 with a variety of activities for families plus 2,000 backpacks will be given away.
    • It's from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Caruth Health Education Center at St. Petersburg College, 7200 66th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Manatee County

  • The League of Women Voters in Manatee County will host a Back-to-School event on August 6.
    • It's from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Full Gospel Church in Bradenton.
    • Click here for more information.

Polk County

  • Visit Central Florida’s Welcome Center will host a “Back to School Kick-off” event on Saturday, Aug. 6.
    • This free event will take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
    • The first 400 students will receive a free backpack.

Hernando County

  • The Sixth Annual Back to School Bash sponsored by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Hernando School District, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 23, at Crosspoint Church, 2440 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill.
    • The goal is to distribute 3,000 backpacks to help students get off on the right foot for the 2022-2023 school year.
