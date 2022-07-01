TAMPA, Fla. — With inflation top of mind for many right now, there’s a new way to save in the Sunshine State. Passed by the legislature and approved by the governor, four sales tax holidays begin on Friday, July 1 should save Floridians money on everything from windows and onesies to water skis.

Florida Freedom Week - July 1, 2022 to July 7, 2022

One of the sales tax holidays will exempt a portion or all of the sales tax on a variety of outdoor gear, pool supplies, and entrance fees to attractions like museums.

Florida Department of Revenue

“I think this is something that’s very beneficial to everyone,” said Alex Rusanov, the Assistant General Manager at Tampa’s Bass Pro Shops. “This is a big thing that Florida does that I think is going to give that message, ‘Hey, go enjoy the summer, go enjoy the Florida weather, and get the people out there.’”

Energy Star Sales Tax Exemption - July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023

Another of the sales tax holidays that begins July 1 is a year-long tax break for Energy Star-rated appliances like refrigerators, freezers, washers, and dryers.

Florida Department of Revenue

Home Hardening Sales Tax Exemption - July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024

Another sales tax holiday that starts July 1 and runs for two years covers home hardening equipment, like impact-resistant doors, windows, and garage doors.

Florida Department of Revenue

Children’s Diapers and Clothing Sales Tax Exemption - July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023

Finally, diapers — both disposable and reusable — and baby and toddler clothes are tax-free for a year starting Friday, July 1.

Florida Department of Revenue

“Mamas will be so excited that — just to get that little extra off their purchases is going to help them out a whole ton,” said Shelly Ann Raghoo with the Stellie Bellies Kiddie & Maternity Resale boutique. “We hear that a lot. We hear people coming in here, and they’re like, ‘Everything’s going up, and then we can’t find it, and we have to buy it online.’”

Read more about the sales tax holidays at this link.