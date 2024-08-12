Back to school across Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla — Today marked the first day of school across the Tampa Bay region. ABC Action News had reporters at multiple schools as they opened their doors, welcoming students back.

Pasco County

ABC Action News reporter Erik Waxler headed out to the Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation in Wesley Chapel.

Back to school: Erik Waxler live in Pasco County

Pinellas County

ABC Action News reporter Sean Daly was at Pinellas County Schools' bus service center in Largo.

Back to School: Sean Daly live in Pinellas County

Last week, ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone sat down with Superintendent Kevin Hendrick.

One-on-one with Pinellas County Schools Superintendent ahead of back to school

Polk County

ABC Action News reporter Rebecca Petit was live in Polk to discuss the growth of the county's schools.

Back to school: Rebecca Petit live in Polk County

ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Superintendent Fred Heid about one of the fastest-growing school districts in Florida.

Polk County Superintendent discusses new school year, growth, and challenges

Hernando County

While no reporters were live on Monday in Hernando, ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan had a one-on-one discussion with new Superintendent Ray Pinder.

One-on-One with the new Hernando County Schools Superintendent

Hillsborough County

ABC Action News reporter Larissa Scott was live at Collins PK-8 School to discuss boundary changes and more.

Back to School: Larissa Scott live in Hillsborough County

Manatee County

ABC Action News reporter Keely McCormick was in Manatee County, where she interviewed superintendent Dr. Jason Wysong.

Back to School: Keely McCormick live in Manatee County

ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain also interviewed Wysong, who is going into his second year as superintendent.

Manatee County Superintendent embarks on second year, discuss challenges and changes underway