Back to school across Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla — Today marked the first day of school across the Tampa Bay region. ABC Action News had reporters at multiple schools as they opened their doors, welcoming students back.
Pasco County
ABC Action News reporter Erik Waxler headed out to the Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation in Wesley Chapel.
Pinellas County
ABC Action News reporter Sean Daly was at Pinellas County Schools' bus service center in Largo.
Last week, ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone sat down with Superintendent Kevin Hendrick.
Polk County
ABC Action News reporter Rebecca Petit was live in Polk to discuss the growth of the county's schools.
ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Superintendent Fred Heid about one of the fastest-growing school districts in Florida.
Hernando County
While no reporters were live on Monday in Hernando, ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan had a one-on-one discussion with new Superintendent Ray Pinder.
Hillsborough County
ABC Action News reporter Larissa Scott was live at Collins PK-8 School to discuss boundary changes and more.
Manatee County
ABC Action News reporter Keely McCormick was in Manatee County, where she interviewed superintendent Dr. Jason Wysong.
ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain also interviewed Wysong, who is going into his second year as superintendent.
Pinellas County Schools rolls out 20 new electric buses for the new school year
“It’s a very quiet bus, so it’s a plus for us because we can hear the kids, what’s going on inside the bus, and also for emergency vehicles.”