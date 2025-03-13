Volunteer helps bring Anna Maria Community Farmers Market back after hurricanes

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — While many people are still working to rebuild after last year’s hurricane season, on Anna Maria Island, there are signs of life getting back to normal.

ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain was recently on the island and learned about a popular farmer’s market.

The Anna Maria Community Farmers Market almost didn’t happen this year until volunteer, Devinne Whittaker stepped in to help organize it.

She told St. Germain that the market is typically at the city pier park, but now the post office has a temporary home there because of hurricane damage.

This year they are holding the market outside at The Center of Anna Maria Island. They can fit at least 40 vendors.

“What does this mean for the city to be able to have all these vendors together?” asked St. Germain.

“I think it’s just what we needed after the hurricanes just to kind of enrich and bring some life back to the island. So it's really special,” said Devinne Whittaker, the co-owner DBTB Juice Bar & Bakery and Organizer of Anna Maria Market.

The Anna Maria Community Farmers Market is open every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until May 27.

It’s at the Center of Anna Maria Island fields, which is located at 407 Magnolia Avenue on Anna Maria Island.