Unique home in Hudson serves community for decades

HUDSON, Fla. — Tucked away in Hudson is a unique place that’s been helping people for more than 45 years.

The Angelus is off Hudson Avenue in Pasco County.

Residents like Tom Brown consider the 17-acre home. Brown has lived at the Angelus for more than 30 years.

“What makes this place so unique?” asked St. Germain.

“We are a home. We are a 24-7 home. We are not an institution. We cater to a very specific type of individual. Everyone uses a wheelchair. Most are nonverbal. Everyone is in total care. I don’t have doctors and nurses on staff. Nobody is medically needy. They are not going to be the type that need to be in a nursing home with a doctor 24-7,” said Joelle Neri, Executive Director of the Angelus.

Neri's family founded the Angelus 45 years ago.

Tammy Williams has been coming around the Angelus for decades, 31 years to be exact. She started as a volunteer and is now the event coordinator.

“Why have you stayed so long,” asked St. Germain.

“You are going to see, trust me. It’s a fabulous place,” said Williams.

“The first place we are going to go is Charlie’s Lodge, named after Charlie Daniels, who was a huge benefactor for 27 years," explained Williams.

She continued, "We built the lodge as a respite care facility. You have a child like this that has cerebral palsy, and it can be difficult to get away. So you could send your child here on vacation, and you could take a vacation."

Volunteers built the entire lodge. Williams told ABC Action News that everything is wide enough for wheelchairs, even places like the pantry in the kitchen. She said it’s all accessible.

Beyond the lodge, there are several individual group homes where the residents live. Right now, they have about 30 residents ages 19 to 71.

In addition to the living area and workspaces, there is an indoor pool, pavilion and activity area, and animals like goats and a miniature horse.

When asked how long people typically stay once they arrive at the Angelus, Williams said, “a lifetime.”

Just like Brown, who has lived there for more than three decades.

“What do you do here on a normal basis? I know you are making croutons right now, but what else?” asked St. Germain.

“I am in computers, play games, life skills. I have a lot of friends here,” said Brown.

“The main consistent thing is that these people are taken care of every day, and that has not changed in all the years I have been coming up here,” said Williams.

The Angelus receives state funding but they rely heavily on donations from the community. To learn more about the Angelus, click here.