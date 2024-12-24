Richard Gonzmart discusses his Hispanic Heritage, the culinary world, & giving back

TAMPA, Fla. — Richard Gonzmart is truly a Tampa Treasure.

ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan had the privilege of meeting Richard Gonzmart inside one of his world-famous establishments, The Columbia Restaurant.

The historic Ybor City eatery opened in 1905, giving Gonzmart his first job.

“I started learning to cook at six years old, and I started working at 12. My father wanted me to work in the diners, not the kitchen. But I said I was going to quit if he didn't let me wash dishes. It's my favorite job,” said Gonzmart.

The Columbia is the oldest restaurant in Florida and the oldest Hispanic eatery in the country. And Gonzmart is proud of the countless immigrants who’ve worked here to create a better life for themselves.

“I've seen so many families that they came here immigrated, wanting to work, provide, and their children went on to become doctors, attorneys, business leaders. And that's what this country is all about. Given that opportunity. And so, I'm grateful for that,” explained Gonzmart.

Gonzmart gave Wendy Ryan a tour of the restaurant and talked about his family’s legacy that goes back four generations.

“This is my grandfather standing behind the bar in 1906. He said hard work, dedication, that I have a responsibility to uphold! I was 8 years old when he passed away, but I learned a lot from him,” said Gonzmart.

Gonzmart also feels that responsibility to honor his Hispanic Heritage as that’s how he was raised by his parents, Cesar and Adela Gonzmart.

“My parents and grandparents would speak to me in Spanish. My grandmother would read me a little book with a Spider Arana, and I was probably five. And I go back, it's proud to be Hispanic, Cuban, Spanish, and important that we carry that on,” explained Gonzmart.

He’s certainly carried that on in the culinary world.

Under his direction, the 1905 Family of Restaurantsnow owns seven Columbia locations: Casa Santo Stefano, Cha Cha Coconuts, Ulele, Café Con Leche Ybor City, and Goody Goody.

His family’s extensive history is showcased in every room.

“This is the first air-conditioned diner in the city of Tampa. There's a vase in the corner that was a present to my grandfather from the President of the Cuban Senate, 1946,” explained Gonzmart.

He continued, “This is the last dining room my dad and grandfather built. The floor came out of Cuba in 1958, prior to Castro taking control! This is a portrait of my mom, painted by a very famous Cuban artist. She hated that painting, and she hung it upside down in her garage!”

Gonzmart even got engaged to his wife of 50 years, Melanie, and had their wedding reception at the Columbia.

“She said I'm going to have dinner with my grandma at that table over there. I sat here. She sat there. And 4 years later, I asked her to marry me at this table,” said Gonzmart.

Gonzmart still admits when walking through the kitchen he still runs the place.

“I come here at 7:30 in the morning. I come to meet the crew, and I come to test the Cuban bread,” explained Gonzmart.

And he invests in his employees by treating them like family.

"This gentleman's been with me 33 years. 25 years, 28 years, 30-some years! 2 months! No, I'm kidding! that's our Head Chef. So, it's the people that make the restaurant,” said Gonzmart.

Despite all his success, Gonzmart has had challenges struggling to read and even concentrate for many years. Then, at 43, he was finally diagnosed with ADHD, and it all made sense.

“I can function on five different projects at one time. My wife says, ‘I won't answer your question.’ It's because I went somewhere else. It's a roulette wheel on my brain. And there are days, it's spinning so fast that I can't stop it. And that's the day that I can't function. It makes life exciting. It's not a disability,” explained Gonzmart.

His belief in God and prayer also keeps him grounded.

“My faith is strong and when I take my last breath, I will have done everything possible in this world to make it better for others, to have their families realize dreams,” said Gonzmart.

He was even honored by Pope Francis with the highest award in the Catholic Church.

“I'm still trying to understand this medal. I'm nobody. I'm just a human being trying to make the world a better place. I'm not afraid to profess my faith and I like to learn about faith. I respect all faiths. I respect if you have no faith,” said Gonzmart.

Gonzmart’s family also taught him the importance of giving back to those less fortunate.

“I look at the history back in the time of the Great Depression, I heard the stories of my grandfather that business was struggling. But along with The Moré family, owners of La Segunda and The Guagliardo family from Santo Stefano Quisquina, Sicily started Sunny Florida Dairy, we were providing food for families that didn't have money with no expectation. And that's what you did,” explained Gonzmart.

Today, Gonzmart continues his philanthropic work by donating all proceeds from fundraisers to various organizations, including USF, Moffitt Cancer Center, and countless other nonprofit organizations throughout the Tampa Bay area.

His accolades are also endless. Gonzmart has been inducted into six Hall of Fames and received over 100 honors and awards.

Gonzmart also has an enormous collection of rare, signed guitars and memorabilia. And despite knowing how to play, he loved collecting even more.

“This is Steely Dan. That's the Beach Boys! Bonnie Raitt, Brian May, Springsteen, Santana, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin,” explain Gonzmart when talking about his guitars and memorabilia.

Gonzmart had some final thoughts on how he lives his life.

“Bracing each day with gratitude, with passion, with kindness, with love, with faith, integrity, and purpose. And that's just the way I live my life. The day I don't, that's not time to be here anymore,” said Gonzmart.