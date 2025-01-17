Project Dynamo discusses Israel, Hamas ceasefire & efforts to help those trapped

TAMPA, Fla. — Project Dynamo is a veteran-led organization that rescues Americans around the world.

Back in 2023, they helped rescue nearly 400 American citizens from Israel.

The President and CEO of Project Dynamo, Mario Duarte, told ABC Action News since then they’ve been keeping a close eye on the region.

They also helped a couple of families in June who were trapped in Gaza.

Duarte said the non-profit maintains a presence in the Middle East all the time. For the most part, they are in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, carefully watching the fluid situation with the ceasefire.

“Obviously, we are keeping all our eyes and ears very open, and our assets are making sure they have the latest information in case our assistance is required to extract American citizens in any way, shape, or form,” explained Duarte.

He said he wants Americans to know there is always someone to call if they need help. You can also request for someone else to be rescued.

