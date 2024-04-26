HCC offers welding program as industry, opportunities continue to rise

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough Community College students are working in a program that may light a fire under their career goals.

“Two years ago, I was a junior in high school, going to class every day and being stuck in a classroom. I didn’t really like that,” said Conner, an HCC Welding Program student.

Instructor Jason Shiver told ABC Action News anchor James Tully that his students put in a lot of work as part of the welding program. He joked that he sometimes needed to drag some students out of the welding booth; otherwise, they’d never stop working.

“The thing with welding is, you’re going to get out of it what you put in,” explained Shiver. “Those are the kinds of guys that are going to ascend in the trade.”

Conner is hoping to be one of those guys.

“You know, when you look at college, how much it costs, and how much you make when you get out after acquiring debt, I think this considering the price is perfect,” said Conner.

“Every student that leaves this program, they are getting employed between $19 and $25 an hour,” said Shiver.

There are also opportunities provided to those who become experts at welding. From basic shop welding to working on submarines and even the NASA program.

But whatever the future holds for Conner, the only way he’s going to get there is to keep doing this.

“You just gotta stay in your booth and really practice. Practice makes perfect,” explained Conner.