Dental assistant program at Concorde Career Institute trains students in growing field

TAMPA, Fla. — There is a huge need for dental assistants right now, and Concorde Career Institute in Tampa offers a dental assistant program.

Program director Amanda Rodriguez told ABC Action News that assistants work side by side with a dentist or hygienist and can enter the field within eight months of starting their program.

“Let’s say they want to grow in the field of dentistry; it’s an amazing way to work as a dental assistant. You may find I want to be a hygienist or go to dental school. It’s a great way to make sure before you take that leap that this is, in fact, what you want to do,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said that starting as a dental assistant allows you to build up your resume and get a leg up if you decide to expand your career in the field.

She also said Tampa is ahead of the curve by offering one of the higher starting salaries for the position than the rest of the country.

Concorde offers 12 different start opportunities a year for the dental assistant program. You can learn more about the program here.