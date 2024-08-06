Brandon High pantry helps students, teachers and staff

BRANDON, Fla. — Pierre Frazier is a senior at Brandon High and one of the many student volunteers at the school pantry.

“I’ll help bring things out for delivery sometimes. When Ms. Leto says we need muscle, where is Pierre,” said Frazier. “I’ve seen students come in and out of the pantry. I’ve seen students come in and out of the one for school supplies because sometimes that’s what we need.”

Lauren Leto is the community school resource teacher at Brandon High School.

“Kids have advocated for kids, and they would start to be like, 'Hey, so-and-so needs something, can we come check the pantry?'” said Leto.

She was quick to give credit to the students, but her students gave it right back to her.

“Just to know there is somebody that cares. I thought about this this morning, before I came here when I woke up. I am so proud of what you do,” said Frazier when talking to Ms. Leto.

“Asking for help is just such a place of vulnerability, and as adults, we struggle with it. So teenagers asking for help and having their peers be able to support them is just huge,” explained Leto.

Feeding Tampa Bay delivers to the pantry at Brandon High every two weeks. The organization also gave the pantry refrigerators and freezers so it can store more fresh items, such as fruits and vegetables.

The pantry has taught students like Frazier lessons they didn’t expect.

“It’s helped me build character and understand more about not just caring about myself and worrying about myself, but worrying about others around me,” explained Frazier.

Brandon High School became a community school in August 2022. It provides resources for students, parents and family members that go well beyond the usual benefits of a local high school.

They also have a pantry with other items, such as school supplies and clothing, in addition to the food pantry.

