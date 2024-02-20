Recall issued for ready-to-eat meat products sold in Publix, 2nd in 1 week

Another recall was issued last week for meat products sold in Publix Florida stores, according to the company's website.

Don Novo & Son, a Miami-based company, issued the recall for some of its ready-to-eat meat products after a sample collected by a state public health partner tested positive for listeria. However, there have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to the products.

The following products were impacted:



Don Novo Smoked Ribs

Don Novo Smoked Pork Loin

Don Novo Mortadella

Don Novo Chorizo

The Publix website said food contaminated with listeria can cause serious infections and lead to fever, muscle aches, and more.

This is the second recall issued for meat products available in the grocery store chain's Florida locations.

On Feb. 14, Publix issued a voluntary recall of some of its store-brand meat products sold specifically at a Spring Hill store in Lakewood Plaza.