Publix issues recall for meat products sold at Hernando County store

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Publix issued a voluntary recall of certain meat products sold at a Hernando County store, the company announced.

On Feb. 14, Publix said select batches of ground meat sold on Feb. 13 at the Lakewood Plaza store in Spring Hill are being recalled due to "foreign material" found in the product.

The company said any ground meat products sold on Feb. 13 should be thrown away or returned to the store for a refund. Some of the products listed included ground chuck, lean ground beef and ground chuck burgers.

The recall doesn't impact any other stores.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from the store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix director of communications.

Customers with more questions should call Publix Customer Care at (800) 242-1227.

For a complete list of the recalled products, click here.