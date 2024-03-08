Watch Now
LifestyleThings To Do

Actions

ZooTampa opens new Australia realm featuring wallabies and safaris

Guests can even have a "meet-and-greet" with koalas
ZooTampa australia
ZooTampa
ZooTampa australia
Posted at 12:08 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 12:09:14-05

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa unveiled an Australia-themed section of the park on Friday, its latest expansion ready just in time for spring break.

The new area will feature a safari ride where parents and their kids can learn about Australia's wildlife, as well as a splash pad to cool off in the Florida heat.

Guests can also get up close and personal with their favorite Aussie animals by visiting the wallaby viewing area or taking advantage of the koala meet-and-greet. ZooTampa said there will also be new food and drink options.

Spring breakers will have plenty of time to enjoy the new amenities with the park's extended hours until 7 p.m. through March 9-17 and on weekends until the end of April.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.