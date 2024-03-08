ZooTampa opens new Australia realm featuring wallabies and safaris

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa unveiled an Australia-themed section of the park on Friday, its latest expansion ready just in time for spring break.

The new area will feature a safari ride where parents and their kids can learn about Australia's wildlife, as well as a splash pad to cool off in the Florida heat.

Guests can also get up close and personal with their favorite Aussie animals by visiting the wallaby viewing area or taking advantage of the koala meet-and-greet. ZooTampa said there will also be new food and drink options.

Spring breakers will have plenty of time to enjoy the new amenities with the park's extended hours until 7 p.m. through March 9-17 and on weekends until the end of April.