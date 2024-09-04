Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | September 6-8

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (9/6)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: The Latin music legend will perform live in Tampa.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 2555 East Hanna Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Sample an array of food trucks at this fun meet-up.

Things to do this Saturday (9/7)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4202 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch Cody Jinks and other country artists take the stage at the Yuengling Center.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel

Cost: Free

Info: Shop local vendors and eat at food trucks at this monthly market.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 650 9th South, Safety Harbor

Cost: $10

Info: Celebrate the annual festival hosted by the Suncoast Association of Chinese Americans.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 8729 Gunn Highway, Odessa

Cost: Free

Info: Find gently used books and craft beer at this book fair dedicated to a good cause.

Things to do this Sunday (9/8)

When: 4:25 p.m.

Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Bucs take on the Commanders at Raymond James Stadium.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 420 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Find a selection of plants and shop plant-themed wares.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 6333 Wesley Grove Boulevard, Wesley Chapel

Cost: Free

Info: Shop cottage-baked goods, fresh produce and more at this market.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 7 a.m.

Where: 4800 N US Hwy 301, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: The largest sports and fitness expo in Florida will feature an array of talent and competitions.