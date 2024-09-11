Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | September 13-15

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 13-15), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (9/13)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 711 North Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $34-$54

Info: The Nashville-based comedian is bringing her tour to Tampa, featuring zany southern characters and parody country music songs.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 357 Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach

Cost: Free

Info: Listen to live music and participate in giveaways during this family-friendly street party.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 420 W Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Play roulette, craps, blackjack and more at this fun event to raise money for the Tampa Museum of Art.

Things to do this Saturday (9/14)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 North, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan with special guests Dillon Carmichael, George Birge and Larry Fleet.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 200 E Main Street, Bartow

Cost: Free

Info: Shop antiques, vintage wares and collectibles at this monthly market.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 275 South Lake Silver Drive NW, Winter Haven

Cost: Free

Info: Participate in family-friendly activities that educate about water and local lakes.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 2507 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, Lakewood Ranch

Cost: Free

Info: Eat authentic German food, listen to live music and more.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1701 North Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club take on the Brooklyn Football Club at the Riverfront Stadium.

Things to do this Sunday (9/15)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the R&B artist perform his hits live at Amalie Arena.

Multiday events

When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: 333 S Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $15

Info: See an array of rare coins, ranging from a $360,000 penny to a world-famous $6.25 million rare nickel.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.

Where: 11109 N 30th Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Find a special Oktoberfest-inspired menu and see live entertainment at this fun celebration.

When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

Where: 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: A Halloween-themed Lego event featuring candy, Lego characters and tons of surprises.

When: All weekend, starting at 12 p.m.

Where: 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate Oktoberfest at Mastry's Brewing Co. with beer specials, food and more.