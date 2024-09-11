Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | September 13-15

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 13-15), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (9/13)
Danae Hays at Tampa Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 711 North Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $34-$54
Info: The Nashville-based comedian is bringing her tour to Tampa, featuring zany southern characters and parody country music songs.
St. Pete Beach Corey Ave. Anniversary Street Party
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 357 Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Listen to live music and participate in giveaways during this family-friendly street party.
Art & Aces 2024
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 420 W Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Play roulette, craps, blackjack and more at this fun event to raise money for the Tampa Museum of Art.
Things to do this Saturday (9/14)
Luke Bryan at the Florida State Fairgrounds
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 North, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan with special guests Dillon Carmichael, George Birge and Larry Fleet.
Bartow Antique Market
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 200 E Main Street, Bartow
Cost: Free
Info: Shop antiques, vintage wares and collectibles at this monthly market.
7 Rivers Water Festival
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 275 South Lake Silver Drive NW, Winter Haven
Cost: Free
Info: Participate in family-friendly activities that educate about water and local lakes.
Bigtoberfest LWR Edition
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 2507 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, Lakewood Ranch
Cost: Free
Info: Eat authentic German food, listen to live music and more.
Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Brooklyn FC
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1701 North Boulevard, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club take on the Brooklyn Football Club at the Riverfront Stadium.
Things to do this Sunday (9/15)
Maxwell at Amalie Arena
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the R&B artist perform his hits live at Amalie Arena.
Multiday events
Great American Coin and Collectibles Show
When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 333 S Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $15
Info: See an array of rare coins, ranging from a $360,000 penny to a world-famous $6.25 million rare nickel.
Yuengling Oktoberfest 2024
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.
Where: 11109 N 30th Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find a special Oktoberfest-inspired menu and see live entertainment at this fun celebration.
Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party at Legoland
When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.
Where: 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: A Halloween-themed Lego event featuring candy, Lego characters and tons of surprises.
Oktoberfest Weekend
When: All weekend, starting at 12 p.m.
Where: 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate Oktoberfest at Mastry's Brewing Co. with beer specials, food and more.
