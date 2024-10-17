Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | October 18-20

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (10/18)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 5800 North Central Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Watch a movie under the stars, paint pumpkins and more at the Seminole Heights Garden Center.

Things to do this Saturday (10/19)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 1001 N Blvd, Tampa

Cost: $130

Info: Watch live Country acts like Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice and more.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 222 22nd St S, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: You'll find an outdoor market, live music and more at this fundraiser.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 7318 W. Comanche Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $20

Info: Watch live music and sample local food and brews at this fundraiser.

Things to do this Sunday (10/20)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 2501 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Find vendors offering farm-fresh fruit, multicultural cuisine, handcrafted goods and more.

Multiday events

When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd, Oldsmar

Cost: $74

Info: This two-hour tour will have you ziplining under the moonlight.

When: All weekend at 5 p.m.

Where: 750 San Salvador Dr, Dunedin

Cost: Free

Info: Play games, go on rides and win prizes at this annual festival.

When: All weekend at 7 p.m.

Where: 1075 Mann Rd., Bartow

Cost: $30

Info: Take a tour of this historic house, which will be decorated for Halloween with personal oddities.

When: Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Where: 5500 County Road 675 E, East Bradenton

Cost: $15

Info: Enjoy a craft show, live music and more.