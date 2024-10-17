Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | October 18-20

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (10/18)
ARTober
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5800 North Central Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Watch a movie under the stars, paint pumpkins and more at the Seminole Heights Garden Center.
Things to do this Saturday (10/19)
2024 Tampa Pig Jig
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 1001 N Blvd, Tampa
Cost: $130
Info: Watch live Country acts like Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice and more.
Fall Fest Fundraiser for Reach St. Pete
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 222 22nd St S, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: You'll find an outdoor market, live music and more at this fundraiser.
Farm Aid Tampa Bay Music Fest
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 7318 W. Comanche Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $20
Info: Watch live music and sample local food and brews at this fundraiser.
Things to do this Sunday (10/20)
Sunday Market St. Pete
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2501 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Find vendors offering farm-fresh fruit, multicultural cuisine, handcrafted goods and more.
Multiday events
Moonlight Canopy Zipline Tour
When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.
Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd, Oldsmar
Cost: $74
Info: This two-hour tour will have you ziplining under the moonlight.
Our Lady of Lourdes Fall Festival
When: All weekend at 5 p.m.
Where: 750 San Salvador Dr, Dunedin
Cost: Free
Info: Play games, go on rides and win prizes at this annual festival.
Wonder House Halloween Tours
When: All weekend at 7 p.m.
Where: 1075 Mann Rd., Bartow
Cost: $30
Info: Take a tour of this historic house, which will be decorated for Halloween with personal oddities.
Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.
Where: 5500 County Road 675 E, East Bradenton
Cost: $15
Info: Enjoy a craft show, live music and more.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.