Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | October 18-20

Tampa Pig Jig, Fall Festival, and free things to do
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (10/18)

ARTober

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5800 North Central Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Watch a movie under the stars, paint pumpkins and more at the Seminole Heights Garden Center.

Things to do this Saturday (10/19)

2024 Tampa Pig Jig

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 1001 N Blvd, Tampa
Cost: $130
Info: Watch live Country acts like Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice and more.

Fall Fest Fundraiser for Reach St. Pete

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 222 22nd St S, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: You'll find an outdoor market, live music and more at this fundraiser.

Farm Aid Tampa Bay Music Fest

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 7318 W. Comanche Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $20
Info: Watch live music and sample local food and brews at this fundraiser.

Things to do this Sunday (10/20)

Sunday Market St. Pete

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2501 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Find vendors offering farm-fresh fruit, multicultural cuisine, handcrafted goods and more.

Multiday events

Moonlight Canopy Zipline Tour

When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.
Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd, Oldsmar
Cost: $74
Info: This two-hour tour will have you ziplining under the moonlight.

Our Lady of Lourdes Fall Festival

When: All weekend at 5 p.m.
Where: 750 San Salvador Dr, Dunedin
Cost: Free
Info: Play games, go on rides and win prizes at this annual festival.

Wonder House Halloween Tours

When: All weekend at 7 p.m.
Where: 1075 Mann Rd., Bartow
Cost: $30
Info: Take a tour of this historic house, which will be decorated for Halloween with personal oddities.

Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.
Where: 5500 County Road 675 E, East Bradenton
Cost: $15
Info: Enjoy a craft show, live music and more.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

