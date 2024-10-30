Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 1-3

Hillary Clinton live, 2024 Tampa Pig Jig and free things to do
Tampa Pig Jig
Tampa Pig Jig via Facebook
Tampa Pig Jig
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 1-3), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (11/1)

Pink Floyd – "The Dark Side of the Moon" Immersive Show

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1 Dali Blvd. St. Petersburg
Cost: $25
Info: Celebrate the iconic album with this immersive show inside the Dali's 360 dome.

Things to do this Saturday (11/2)

Hillary Clinton at the Straz

When: 4 p.m.
Where: 1010 N W C Macinnes Pl, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The former first lady and presidential nominee will make a stop in Tampa during her book tour.

Fall Wine Walk

When: 2 p.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales
Cost: $60
Info: Sip and sample wines while you stroll through the gardens of Bok Towers in Polk County.

Angeline Fall Festival

When: 3 p.m.
Where: 8916 Angeline School Way, Land O' Lakes
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy a farmer's market, food from the Wild Thyme Cafe and food trucks, live music and more at Angeline's first-ever Fall Festival.

Safety Harbor Wine Festival

When: 4 p.m.
Where: 105 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor
Cost: Free
Info: Head to the Waterfront Park and Safety Harbor Marina, which will be filled with wine tastings, live music and food.

Things to do this Sunday (11/3)

2024 Tampa Pig Jig

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1001 N Blvd, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch artists such as Chase Rice and Dierks Bentley or grab some barbecue at this annual event.

Say Anything at Jannus Live

When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 200 1st Ave N STE 206, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the band perform live at their "Say Anything: Is A Real Boy 20th Anniversary Tour."

Multiday events

Florida Collector Extravaganza

When: Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy. 301 North, Tampa
Cost: $10-$15
Info: Find over 150 tables of toys, comics, artists and more.

Serbfest St. Pete

When: All weekend at 6 p.m.
Where: 530 77th Ave N, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Guests can enjoy Serbian food, drinks and dance at this three-day festival held by St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

