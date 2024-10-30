Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 1-3

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 1-3), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (11/1)
Pink Floyd – "The Dark Side of the Moon" Immersive Show
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1 Dali Blvd. St. Petersburg
Cost: $25
Info: Celebrate the iconic album with this immersive show inside the Dali's 360 dome.
Things to do this Saturday (11/2)
Hillary Clinton at the Straz
When: 4 p.m.
Where: 1010 N W C Macinnes Pl, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The former first lady and presidential nominee will make a stop in Tampa during her book tour.
Fall Wine Walk
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales
Cost: $60
Info: Sip and sample wines while you stroll through the gardens of Bok Towers in Polk County.
Angeline Fall Festival
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 8916 Angeline School Way, Land O' Lakes
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy a farmer's market, food from the Wild Thyme Cafe and food trucks, live music and more at Angeline's first-ever Fall Festival.
Safety Harbor Wine Festival
When: 4 p.m.
Where: 105 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor
Cost: Free
Info: Head to the Waterfront Park and Safety Harbor Marina, which will be filled with wine tastings, live music and food.
Things to do this Sunday (11/3)
2024 Tampa Pig Jig
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1001 N Blvd, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch artists such as Chase Rice and Dierks Bentley or grab some barbecue at this annual event.
Say Anything at Jannus Live
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 200 1st Ave N STE 206, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the band perform live at their "Say Anything: Is A Real Boy 20th Anniversary Tour."
Multiday events
Florida Collector Extravaganza
When: Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy. 301 North, Tampa
Cost: $10-$15
Info: Find over 150 tables of toys, comics, artists and more.
Serbfest St. Pete
When: All weekend at 6 p.m.
Where: 530 77th Ave N, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Guests can enjoy Serbian food, drinks and dance at this three-day festival held by St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.