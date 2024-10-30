Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 1-3

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 1-3), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (11/1)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1 Dali Blvd. St. Petersburg

Cost: $25

Info: Celebrate the iconic album with this immersive show inside the Dali's 360 dome.

Things to do this Saturday (11/2)

When: 4 p.m.

Where: 1010 N W C Macinnes Pl, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: The former first lady and presidential nominee will make a stop in Tampa during her book tour.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales

Cost: $60

Info: Sip and sample wines while you stroll through the gardens of Bok Towers in Polk County.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 8916 Angeline School Way, Land O' Lakes

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy a farmer's market, food from the Wild Thyme Cafe and food trucks, live music and more at Angeline's first-ever Fall Festival.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: 105 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor

Cost: Free

Info: Head to the Waterfront Park and Safety Harbor Marina, which will be filled with wine tastings, live music and food.

Things to do this Sunday (11/3)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 1001 N Blvd, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch artists such as Chase Rice and Dierks Bentley or grab some barbecue at this annual event.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 200 1st Ave N STE 206, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the band perform live at their "Say Anything: Is A Real Boy 20th Anniversary Tour."

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy. 301 North, Tampa

Cost: $10-$15

Info: Find over 150 tables of toys, comics, artists and more.

When: All weekend at 6 p.m.

Where: 530 77th Ave N, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Guests can enjoy Serbian food, drinks and dance at this three-day festival held by St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church.