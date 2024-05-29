Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 31-June 2

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 31-June 2), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (5/31)
Niall Horan at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The Irish singer-songwriter will perform live in Tampa during his "The Show" tour.
Wawa Summer Fun Day at Bok Tower
When: 8 a.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: Free
Info: Take the family to enjoy a day in nature at Bok Tower with complimentary admission for the start of summer.
Things to do this Saturday (6/1)
12th Annual Caribbean American Heritage Festival
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 14013 North 22nd Street, Tampa
Cost: $20
Info: This festival will have live entertainment and performances from musical artists, bands, DJs, and arts and crafts for the entire family to celebrate Caribbean culture.
2024 St Pete Pride Kickoff Block Party
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 2300 & 2400 Blocks of Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Kick off Pride Month with this free block party featuring a live DJ, food and more.
Gulfport Pride 2024
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 5500 Shore Boulevard South, Gulfport
Cost: Free
Info: This family-friendly event will have local vendors and live entertainment.
Resilient Reflections: Exhibit Opening Celebration
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 620 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg
Cost: $15
Info: Green Book of Tampa Bay commemorates Juneteenth with “Resilient Reflections,” a group art exhibition and celebration.
Summer Festival
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 4711 North Central Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Bring the kids out to celebrate the start of summer with face painting, robotics, games, music, food and more.
Things to do this Sunday (6/2)
Thelma & Louise at Tampa Theatre
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 711 North Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Tampa Theatre is bringing back its popular Summer Classics series, which features cult classics and fan favorites every Sunday. This week's selection is Ridley Scott's "Thelma & Louise."
Paradise Market
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 361 Denton Avenue, Auburndale
Cost: Free
Info: Shop small at this local community market held at Camp Margaritaville Auburndale.
Multiday events
Vintage Marche
When: Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.
Where: 2906 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: This monthly market features vintage and antique treasures from all across the country.