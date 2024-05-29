Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 31-June 2

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 31-June 2), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (5/31)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: The Irish singer-songwriter will perform live in Tampa during his "The Show" tour.

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Cost: Free

Info: Take the family to enjoy a day in nature at Bok Tower with complimentary admission for the start of summer.

Things to do this Saturday (6/1)

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 14013 North 22nd Street, Tampa

Cost: $20

Info: This festival will have live entertainment and performances from musical artists, bands, DJs, and arts and crafts for the entire family to celebrate Caribbean culture.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 2300 & 2400 Blocks of Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Kick off Pride Month with this free block party featuring a live DJ, food and more.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 5500 Shore Boulevard South, Gulfport

Cost: Free

Info: This family-friendly event will have local vendors and live entertainment.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 620 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg

Cost: $15

Info: Green Book of Tampa Bay commemorates Juneteenth with “Resilient Reflections,” a group art exhibition and celebration.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 4711 North Central Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Bring the kids out to celebrate the start of summer with face painting, robotics, games, music, food and more.

Things to do this Sunday (6/2)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 711 North Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Tampa Theatre is bringing back its popular Summer Classics series, which features cult classics and fan favorites every Sunday. This week's selection is Ridley Scott's "Thelma & Louise."

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 361 Denton Avenue, Auburndale

Cost: Free

Info: Shop small at this local community market held at Camp Margaritaville Auburndale.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Where: 2906 34th Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: This monthly market features vintage and antique treasures from all across the country.