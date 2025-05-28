Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 30-June 1

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 30-June 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (5/30)

When: 6:20 p.m.

Where: Virginia St. and Orange Ave., Dunedin

Cost: Free

Info: Join in the festivities with food, drinks and live music.

Things to do this Saturday (5/31)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 11109 N 30th Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Head to Tampa Bay's oldest and largest maker festival to buy and sell.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa

Cost: $155

Info: A Renaissance-inspired celebration with an open bar, hors d'oeuvres and more.

When: 6:45 p.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the band perform live in Tampa with special guests Kevin Cronin and Don Felder.

Things to do this Sunday (6/1)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 2300 & 2400 Blocks of Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Dance in the street to live entertainment to celebrate Pride Month.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.

Where: 12211 Walsingham Rd, Largo

Cost: Free

Info: View the work of local artists in Creative Pinellas' latest exhibit.