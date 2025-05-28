Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 30-June 1

Pride Month, Styx and free things to do
Pride month celebrations
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 30-June 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (5/30)

Pride Golf Cart Parade and Baseball Game

When: 6:20 p.m.
Where: Virginia St. and Orange Ave., Dunedin
Cost: Free
Info: Join in the festivities with food, drinks and live music.

Things to do this Saturday (5/31)

Gulfcoast MakerCon 2025

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 11109 N 30th Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Head to Tampa Bay's oldest and largest maker festival to buy and sell.

Pride & Passion 2025

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa
Cost: $155
Info: A Renaissance-inspired celebration with an open bar, hors d'oeuvres and more.

Styx at the Florida State Fairgrounds

When: 6:45 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the band perform live in Tampa with special guests Kevin Cronin and Don Felder.

Things to do this Sunday (6/1)

St Pete Pride Kickoff Block Party

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 2300 & 2400 Blocks of Central Ave, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Dance in the street to live entertainment to celebrate Pride Month.

Multiday events

"The Shape of Us" at Creative Pinellas

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 12211 Walsingham Rd, Largo
Cost: Free
Info: View the work of local artists in Creative Pinellas' latest exhibit.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

