Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 3-5

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 3-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (5/3)
Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Mets
When: 6:50 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Rays take on the Mets at Tropicana Field.
Things to do this Saturday (5/4)
Brooks & Dunn at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4802 US-301, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch country music duo Brooks & Dunn perform live at the MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre.
Mamapalooza Family Festival
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2606 Fairfield Avenue South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: This event honors and uplifts mothers and caregivers in the community through music, art and camaraderie.
Things to do this Sunday (5/5)
Chihuahua de Mayo
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 2300 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
Cost: $5
Info: Watch dogs tear up at the race track at Dog Bar's 5th Annual Chihuahua de Mayo Race Extravaganza to raise funds for two local rescues.
Cinco de Mayo at Swan Brewing
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 115 West Pine Street, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: A Cinco de Mayo bash that celebrates the heart and soul of Latin culture, with food trucks, beer and live music.
Multiday events
Tampa Riverfest
When: Friday, starting at 5 p.m., and Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.
Where: 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: This festival spans the length of the Riverwalk and will showcase Tampa's cultural institutions, local musicians and restaurants.
Vintage Marché
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.
Where: 2906 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: This monthly vintage market will have merchandise from around the country, including vintage furniture, home decor, art, jewelry and clothing.