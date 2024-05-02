Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 3-5

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 3-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (5/3)

When: 6:50 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Rays take on the Mets at Tropicana Field.

Things to do this Saturday (5/4)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4802 US-301, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch country music duo Brooks & Dunn perform live at the MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 2606 Fairfield Avenue South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: This event honors and uplifts mothers and caregivers in the community through music, art and camaraderie.

Things to do this Sunday (5/5)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 2300 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: $5

Info: Watch dogs tear up at the race track at Dog Bar's 5th Annual Chihuahua de Mayo Race Extravaganza to raise funds for two local rescues.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 115 West Pine Street, Lakeland

Cost: Free

Info: A Cinco de Mayo bash that celebrates the heart and soul of Latin culture, with food trucks, beer and live music.

Multiday events

When: Friday, starting at 5 p.m., and Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

Where: 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: This festival spans the length of the Riverwalk and will showcase Tampa's cultural institutions, local musicians and restaurants.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.

Where: 2906 34th Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: This monthly vintage market will have merchandise from around the country, including vintage furniture, home decor, art, jewelry and clothing.